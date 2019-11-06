New
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop
$599 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $181, although most sellers charge $900 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81JB0003US
