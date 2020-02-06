Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Whiskey Lake i5 13" 1080p Laptop
$540 $600
That's a savings of $460 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "LEN60" to get this price.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
dwyerk
Note that the Rakuten site indicates that you will receive $107.80 in Rakuten points credit towards a future Rakuten purchase making the net price just over $432 if you use the points towards a future purchase.
29 min ago