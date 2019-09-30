New
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$711 w/ $85 in Rakuten points $1,100
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $474 off list, $74 under our July mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $85.20 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/30/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 13 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register