It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $474 off list, $74 under our July mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less last week. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
That's $4 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $2.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 and tied with our August mention. Buy Now
That's $12 under what ASICS is charging via its eBay store, although we saw them four days ago at this price with $7 in Rakuten credit. Buy Now
Save on a variety of builds to suit all price ranges. Shop Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $829.99. Coupon code "IDEADB6" cuts it to $479.99. With free shipping, that's $111 under our July mention, $350 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
