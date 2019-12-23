Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 720S Kaby Lake R i5 13.3" Laptop
$441 in cart $857
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $214. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This unit is new, not refurb like many VIPoutlet laptops.
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81BV008FUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register