Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Core i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$330 w/ $115 Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen – it's $11 under our mention from three weeks ago and $286 off off list. Buy Now

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $115.15 in Rakuten Super Points
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 6GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81F4003BUS
  • Expires 9/14/2019
