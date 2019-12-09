Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Kaby Lake i5 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$399 $591
free shipping

That's a low by around $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Vip Outlet via eBay
Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81DE01THUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register