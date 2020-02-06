Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Kaby Lake i3 15.6" Laptop
$249 $293
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • The price drops in cart
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81DE00LCUS
  • Expires 2/6/2020
