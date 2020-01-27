Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Kaby Lake R i5 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 12GB RAM
$359 $499
free shipping

That's $40 under our mention from last June, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. For further comparison, the only cheaper Lenovo laptops we've seen in the past 10 years that have an i5-8250U CPU, 1TB HDD, and 15.6" display only have 4GB RAM and these did not include touchscreens. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81DJ0002US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Touchscreen Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register