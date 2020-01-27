Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 under our mention from last June, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. For further comparison, the only cheaper Lenovo laptops we've seen in the past 10 years that have an i5-8250U CPU, 1TB HDD, and 15.6" display only have 4GB RAM and these did not include touchscreens. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $1,163 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with prices starting from $189.99
Update: Starting prices have increased to $194.99. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $390 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on drones, laptops, smart home items, cameras, and more; many of these are over half off! Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $470 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw a single DVR with 2 camera kit for $100 in September.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $583, although most charge $1,279. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $180, although most major retailers charge around $900. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $81 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on laptops, desktops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $940 off and the best price we could find today. Buy Now at Lenovo
