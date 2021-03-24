It's $230 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by endeardistributors via eBay
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" LED backlit display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $330 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANT Online via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: 82B5001AUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Save on 12 configurations, all priced under $700. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17z-ca200 Athlon Silver 17.3" Laptop for $369.99 ($60 off list).
It's $20 under our mention from December, $120 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $50 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock April 21st but can be ordered now.
- The price drops at checkout.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by flipsidegaming via eBay
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's $233 off list, thanks to coupon code "FLASHSALE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90Q30008US
