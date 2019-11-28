Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop w/ 1yr MS Office 365
$169 $250
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two days ago, $81 off, and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. (The Office subscription alone is normally $70.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81KU000FUS
