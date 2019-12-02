Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 130s 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop w/ 1yr MS Office 365
$150 $239
free shipping

That's $19 under our expired mention from Black Friday week, $89 off, and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81KU000FUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register