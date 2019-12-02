Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $19 under our expired mention from Black Friday week, $89 off, and the best price we've seen for a 14" IdeaPad with these specs. Buy Now at Walmart
It's tied as the best price we've seen and the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $58. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
It's the best deal we could find for this model by $19 and a very low price in general for a new major-brand Windows laptop. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's a $30 drop since we saw it three days ago and the best deal we've seen. (This is the first time it's been under $300, putting it $150 off list.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
A dozen to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Bag strong savings on a little bit of everything. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over a dozen models. Shop Now at Walmart
The Lenovo 2019 Black Friday Sale is live! Hourly doorbuster deals will be offered from 10 am through 10 pm today, then again on Black Friday from 8 am to 8 pm. You'll save up to 80% on computers and accessories, plus get free shipping on your order. When the sale is live, be sure to check for Lenovo coupon codes that may discount your purchase even further. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $78 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $15 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
