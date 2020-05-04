Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 10th Gen i5 16" Laptop w/ Office Home & Student 2019
$629
free shipping

That's a really good deal considering you'll pay at least $96 elsewhere for a unit with no MS Office Home & Student software; most stores charge $149 for the software by itself. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 (via key code)
  • includes Lenovo Premium Care support
  • Model: 81VW001MUS
