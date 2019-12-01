Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 10th Gen i5 16" Laptop w/ Office Home & Student 2019
$549 $799
free shipping

That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 12GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register