Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo IdeaCentre T540 9th-Generation i5 2.90GHz Desktop PC for $819.99. Plus, you'll bag $245.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $309 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $140.89. Coupon code "67CWUSAT" drops that to $98.62. With free shipping, that's $42 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa Gift Card for $1,549.99. Coupon code "LCS10OFF" drops it to $1,394.99. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of $935, although we saw it with the gift card for $29 less last week. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $155.70 in Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $186 under last month's mention, $236 less than buying direct from Lenovo, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $389 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register