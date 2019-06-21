New
Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC
$765 w/ $229 in Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC in Iron Grey for $764.99. Plus, you'll bag $229.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $264 under our Green Monday mention, $464 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Multi-Touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, & 3-in-1 card reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • keyboard & mouse
  • Model: F0DY002AUS
