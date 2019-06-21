New
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC in Iron Grey for $764.99. Plus, you'll bag $229.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $264 under our Green Monday mention, $464 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Multi-Touch display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, & 3-in-1 card reader
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
- Model: F0DY002AUS
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 21 hrs ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 days ago
HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC with 16GB Optane bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $329 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, Walmart charges $481 for the desktop alone.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- VGA & HDMI connections
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 3GB GPU
$699 w/ $154 in Rakuten points $800
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699. Plus, you'll receive $153.78 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $155 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $144, although most retailers charge at least $850.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card
- Polar Blue LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5680-5382BLU-PU
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$349 $449
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
- 2-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
