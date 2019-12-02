Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 520-27ICB Coffee Lake i5 27" Touchscreen All-in-One PC
$700 $900
free shipping

That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400T 1.7GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 27" 2560x1440 resolution touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: F0DE00A4US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register