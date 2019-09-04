New
Lenovo Flex i5 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$462 w/ $55 in Rakuten points $850
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $521.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $461.99. Plus, you'll bag $55.32 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $443 off list and the best outright price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw it for $520 with $156 in Rakuten points in our expired mention from two days ago). Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SR000MUS
  Code "SAVE15"
  Expires 9/4/2019
