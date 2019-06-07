New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$593 w/ $148 in Rakuten Points $850
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $593.14 with free shipping. Plus, members bag $148.25 in Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $235 less than buying direct. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 15 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ000AUS
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
Walmart · 3 days ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in several colors (Purple pictured) for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 2 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$269
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $269 with free shipping. That's a savings of $231 under a similar model with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 5 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 5 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo Smart Clock
$80 w/ $20 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Smart Clock for $79.99. Plus, members bag $19.75 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's a low by $20. (Basically, you're getting $20 credit for free compared with buying elsewhere.) Buy Now
Features
- 4" 800x480 touchscreen IPS display
- voice control via Google Assistant
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- USB
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Legion C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop
$744 $930
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop for $743.99 with free shipping. That's $186 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane Memory, and 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB optical mouse and keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90JX0039US
Walmart · 2 days ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $299
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $87 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo L27q 27" 1440p IPS LED LCD Display
$198 $270
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo L27q 27" 1440p QHD IPS LED Monitor for $219.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts the price to $197.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- near-edgeless infinity screen
- HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2 ports
- 6' HDMI cable
Sign In or Register