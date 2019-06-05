New
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SQ000AUS
