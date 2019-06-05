New
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ000AUS
Details
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago).
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 1 day ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $299
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $87 less than most stores charge today.
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
Walmart · 3 days ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in several colors (Purple pictured) for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$269
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $269 with free shipping. That's a savings of $231 under a similar model with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.)
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19).
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
$20 $53
free shipping
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio T4S Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Features
- 57mm drivers
- 15Hz to 25kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2 with 33-foot range
- 16-hour run time
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Legion C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop
$744 $930
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop for $743.99 with free shipping. That's $186 off list and the best price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane Memory, and 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB optical mouse and keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90JX0039US
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo L27q 27" 1440p IPS LED LCD Display
$198 $270
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo L27q 27" 1440p QHD IPS LED Monitor for $219.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts the price to $197.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $82.
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- near-edgeless infinity screen
- HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2 ports
- 6' HDMI cable
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$600 $710
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $709.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's $300 less than buying direct from Lenovo.
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz Dual 14" Laptop
$750 $1,529
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 2.49-lb Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $899. Coupon code "LEN149" cuts it to $749.99. With free shipping, that's $150 under our expired mention from three days ago, $779 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 5.
Features
- Intel Core i5-6200U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & PCIe-NVME 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1 with vPro
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20K4S0E900
