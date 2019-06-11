New
Rakuten
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $755.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $595.99. With free shipping, that's $484 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
