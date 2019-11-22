Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
$660 $900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SR000QUS
