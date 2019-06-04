Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $709.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's $300 less than buying direct from Lenovo. Buy Now
Tips
  • you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit