New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $250
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook for $187.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to 159.37. With free shipping, that's $10 under yesterday's mention and the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW000CUS
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $390
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.8-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121 today. (We saw it for $4 less two weeks ago, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Walmart · 4 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Lenovo · 23 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$765 $1,080
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 2.6-lb. Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Iron Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "QUICKSHIP10" drops it to $764.99. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from last October, $315 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81CT001RUS
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
HP · 4 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$490 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Black pictured) for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $770 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $489.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $489.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Lenovo C330 MediaTek MT8173c Quad 12" Chromebook
$204 $300
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo C330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 11.6" Chromebook in White for $239.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $203.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now
Features
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 4GB RAM, 62GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81HY000DUS
Sign In or Register