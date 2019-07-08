New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SR000QUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN110"
  • Expires 7/8/2019
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register