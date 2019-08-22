New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$520 w/$74 Rakuten Super Points $900
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $619.99. Coupon code "LEN100B" cuts that to $519.99. Plus, you'll bag $74.28 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $119 under our July mention, an overall savings of $454, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81SR000QUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN100B"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register