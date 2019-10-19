New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Lenovo Flex 5 Kaby Lake i7 16" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$540 w/ $32 Rakuten points $570
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $62 off and the best price we could find. (We last saw it for $500, with no points, a few days ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Office Depot via Rakuten
  • Get this price via coupon code "OFD30"
  • Includes $32.24 in Rakuten Points
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81CA000YUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFD30"
  • Expires 10/19/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 16 inch SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register