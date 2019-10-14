New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Flex 5 Kaby Lake i7 16" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $1,000
free shipping

That's $500 off and the best price we could find. (Refurbs are available elsewhere but get this, for close to $700.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Office Depot via eBay
  • Use coupon code "POWERTEN" to drop the price
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81CA000YUS
  • Expires 10/14/2019
