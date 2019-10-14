Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $500 off and the best price we could find. (Refurbs are available elsewhere but get this, for close to $700.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $125 less than buying it from Microsoft directly and a great price for a laptop with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide range of ThankPad models. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $32 under our mention in January and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
The best price we could find by $15. Plus, you can buy two pairs for $23 each thanks to another automatic in-cart discount. Buy Now at eBay
That's $401 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $450 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $34 less in June. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $256 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $251 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
