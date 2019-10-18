Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Flex 5 Kaby Lake i7 16" 2-in-1 Laptop with 256GB SSD for $569.99 via code "OFD30" Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a saving of $1,745 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $32 under our mention in January and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $256 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $251 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Sign In or Register