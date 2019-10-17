Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $224 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a saving of $1,745 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $470 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $32 under our mention in January and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $8 under our August mention, $260 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $256 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $251 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Walmart
