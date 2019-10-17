New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Flex 15 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Touch Laptop
$400 w/ $44 in Rakuten Points $580
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $224 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $43.89 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81SR000UUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i3 16 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register