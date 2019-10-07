New
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Lenovo Flex 15 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Touch Laptop
$375 w/ $45 in Rakuten points $580
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "SAVE15" bags this price.
  • You'll bag $44.88 in Rakuten Super points.
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: 81SR000UUS
  • Expires 10/7/2019
    Published 37 min ago
