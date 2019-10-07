Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $93. Buy Now at Lenovo
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's $914 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year.
Update: Prices now start from $194. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $178 less than we could find for a similar build. Buy Now at Staples
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's tied as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's tied as the best we've seen and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $448 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $70 less than other storefronts charge and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
