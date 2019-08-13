New
Lenovo Flex 14 Whiskey Lake Core i3 Dual 14" Touch Laptop
$370 $540
Lenovo via eBay offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention, $150 off, and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $369.99. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
Details
Comments
