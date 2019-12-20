Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
Lenovo Flex 14 Whiskey Lake Core i3 Dual 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$330 w/ $53 Rakuten points $540
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and a current savings of $178, thanks to the Rakuten credit. (We saw it for $380 with no credit in our October mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $52.64 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 81SQ000DUS
