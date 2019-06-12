New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$400 $540
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen Laptop for $459.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $399.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $140. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM 128GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Expires 6/12/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 6 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 6 days ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $299
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $87 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
Walmart · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 16" Laptop
$399 $448
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Gray for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 6 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Walmart · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$279
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Plum Purple pictured) for $279 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $120. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
Lenovo · 5 days ago
Lenovo ThinkPad Kaby Lake Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$650 $1,049
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,049. Coupon code "CLEARANCE17" cuts it to $649.99. With free shipping, that's $53 under our Christmas Eve mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
