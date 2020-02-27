Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Lenovo D22-10 21.5" 1080p LED LCD Monitor
$58 $65
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 22"-class 1080p monitor and the best deal for this model now by $42, outside of other Lenovo storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "LEN7" to get this price.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • VGA
  • HDMI
  • 600:1 contrast ratio
  • Model: 61D3KCR6US
  • Code "LEN7"
  • Expires 2/27/2020
    Published 22 min ago
