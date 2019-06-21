New
Lenovo Coffee Lake i7 Hexa 16" Gaming Laptop
$1,101 w/ $330 in Rakuten points $1,430
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4.8-lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,100.99. Plus, you'll bag $330 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $302 under our mention from last October, a $659 savings, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
