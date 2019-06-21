New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
$1,101 w/ $330 in Rakuten points $1,430
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4.8-lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,100.99. Plus, you'll bag $330 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $302 under our mention from last October, a $659 savings, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i3 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$349 $449
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $108.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 6GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Type-A / Type-C & HDMI
- 2-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $332
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $63 today. (We saw it for $4 less last week, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529 $650
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $121 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$269 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
HP · 4 hrs ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Ends Today
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Lenovo · 1 mo ago
Lenovo ThinkPad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,679
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $1,124.93. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts it to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $830 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM< 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y530 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 16" Gaming Laptop
$792 $1,100
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $791.99. With free shipping, that's $308 off list and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our October mention. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, & HDMI
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC
$765 w/ $229 in Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo IdeaCentre 730s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 24" 1080p Touchscreen AIO Desktop PC in Iron Grey for $764.99. Plus, you'll bag $229.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $264 under our Green Monday mention, $464 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Multi-Touch display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C, & 3-in-1 card reader
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
- Model: F0DY002AUS
Lenovo · 3 wks ago
Lenovo Legion Y730 Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 2.3GHz 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,116 $1,550
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 6.2-lb. Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $1,239.99. Coupon code "SAVE10" cuts it to $1,115.99. With free shipping, that's $434 off list and the best price we could find. Deal ends May 26. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution anti-glare IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register