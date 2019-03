Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Walmart offers the 5.2-lb. Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop forwith. That's $370 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $139 less during Black Friday week.) Features include: