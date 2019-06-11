New
Lenovo Coffee Lake 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,039.99. Coupon code "LEN160" cuts that to $879.99. With free shipping, that's $160 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in April. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
