Best Buy · 38 mins ago
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 MTK Quad-Core 12" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$179 $279
free shipping

It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 native resolution LED-backlit display
  • 4GB system memory; 32GB eMMc flash memory
  • Google Chrome OS
