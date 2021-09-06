Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Laptop for $129 in cart

It's the best price we could find by $126. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD A6-9220C CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC internal storage
- Google Chrome OS
Published 57 min ago
It's $90 below our mention in July and the best price we could find by $222 now. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $12 under our July mention, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 7th-Gen. AMD A6-9220C 1.80GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LCD
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 81MQ000JUS
Apply coupon code "IDEA3DB1" to get this deal. That's 35 under last week's mention, $165 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82KU000UUS
Apply coupon code "BUILDUP2SAVINGS" to save at least $150 on a custom laptop build. Upgrade the CPU, memory, storage, and more. (Check out the basic specs in the features list.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Ships in 10 to 12 business days.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82BHCTO1WWUS1
Coupon code "HP21LDS5" drops the price to $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- HP Stereo USB Headset adds to your cart in checkout for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Use coupon code "LABORDAY40" to save sitewide on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
That's $200 under list and the best price we could find by $97. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $15 under our July mention and save $55 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
