Ending today, Lenovo offers its Lenovo C330 1.7Ghz 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook for $209.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $52.25 in Rakuten points, that's a savings of $122 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts the price to $474.05. With free shipping, that's $95 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $749.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL4U" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $100 (excluding the below mention), although we saw it for $25 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $1.83. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Kaby Lake i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $849.99. Coupon code "330S14SALE" drops that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $310 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y730 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $212.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $862 off and the best deal we've seen. (We did see it for $760 two weeks ago but that didn't include any points.) Buy Now
