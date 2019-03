AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5GHz quad-core processor

8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive

DVD burner

HDMI, 2 x USB 3.1 ports, 4 x USB 2.0 ports

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Lenovo IdeaCentre 510A AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5GHz Quad Desktop PC forwith. Plus, you'll bag $75.80 in Rakuten Super Points. (You'll need to be logged in to get this.) Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $16 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $156. Features include: