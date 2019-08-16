New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 81KT Gemini Lake Celeron Dual 12" Laptop
$150 $210
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130S-11IGM 81KT Intel Gemini Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Tips
  • First-time Google Express customers can use coupon code "AUGSAVE19" to cut the price to $129.99
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Google Express Lenovo
Celeron 11.6 inch 12 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register