Ending today, Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Lenovo L24q-20 23.8" 1440p QHD IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $149.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $72. It features a native resolution of 2560x1440 (1440p), 4ms response time, and DisplayPort and HDMI inputs.