New
Rakuten · 5 mins ago
Lenovo 22" LED Backlit LCD Monitor
$73 w/ $9 Rakuten points $88
free shipping

Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now

Features
  • Model: L22E-20
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
  • VGA and HDMI inputs
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • 4ms response time
  • lift/tilt/pivot stand
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 5 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Rakuten Lenovo
22"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register