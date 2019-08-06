- Create an Account or Login
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 15.6" Classic Topload Laptop Bag by NAVA in Black for $24.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select bags and luggage via coupon code "BAGS20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
SosoonDirect via Amazon offers its Sosoon 16" Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port for $24.99. Coupon code "GYN73GE3" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and essentially tied with our June mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
G-Favor Bags via Amazon offers the G-Favor 17-Inch Travel Laptop Backpack for $39.99. Coupon code "897VK9SO" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Mai Shoes in Black or White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the second best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $12). Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet with Projector for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $297.49. Plus you'll bag $17.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price today by $128). Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
