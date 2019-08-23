New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack
$12 w/ $3 in Rakuten Points $22
free shipping

Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $11.99. Plus, you'll receive around $2.86 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • water-repellent fabric
  • adjustable straps
  • storage for up to 15.6" laptops
  • Model: B210
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags Rakuten Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register