It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 15.6" Casual Laptop Backpack for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $11.99. Plus, you'll receive around $2.86 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot takes 50% off a selection of Denco and Mojo NCAA Laptop Backpacks. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That includes teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and more. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Zestar 15" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Cosmos pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $4.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jiabeier via Amazon offers the Manxisi 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $38.88. Coupon code "WENWW4B6" drops that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "T470DEAL" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's $750 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
