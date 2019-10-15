New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 14w AMD A6 Dual 1.8GHz 14" Laptop
$179 w/ $13 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $13 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • You'll get $12.53 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • AMD A6-9220C 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 4 GB DDR4; 64GB eMMC; 128 GB PCIe SSD
  • Liteon QCA 6174A 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81MQ000JUS
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
AMD 14 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register