Rakuten
Lenovo 14e Chromebook AMD A4 14" 1080p Laptop
$293 w/ $76 in Rakuten Points $419
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $202 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
  • You'll receive $76.18 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81MH000LUS
Details
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
