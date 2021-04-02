New
Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Flex 5 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$599 $789
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • HDMI, USB 3.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • HD Webcam
