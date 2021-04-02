The next best price is $95 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- HDMI, USB 3.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Bluetooth 5.0
- HD Webcam
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $230 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ0006US
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
It's $507 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Save on 19 configurations, all priced under $700. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Chromebook G9 11.6" Laptop for $253 ($207 off).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This model is a Latin America variant but is LTE compatible with U.S. GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
- Available in Aura Black.
- 6.8" 1440x3040 AMOLED touchscreen
- Exynos 9825 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- rear quadruple-camera array (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, & DepthVision cameras), 10MP front camera
- 4K UHD video capture at up to 60 fps (front & rear cameras)
- Android 9.0 Pie
- built-in S-Pen stylus
- Model: SM-N975FD256BK
That's about the same price most vendors charge for the camera and lens alone. You'll pay around $134 for the accessories if purchased separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- EOS 80D DSLR camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB UHS-I SDXC memory card
- Ruggard Journey 44 DSLR shoulder bag
- Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for PC
- Model: 1263C005 Kit
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
Save on a selection of laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use the codes noted for each product to get these deals.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThiinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 i5 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,029.99 ($2,099 off).
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $206 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon R2 Graphics
- LeTOS (Linux-based)
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
