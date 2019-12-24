Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo 14" Convertible Laptop i5 1.6GHz 8GB 256GB Windows
$364 $800
free shipping

Blinq offers this like new open-box Lenovo Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Convertible Laptop for $354.41 via code "DNDEC30". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

Tips
  • Use code "DNDEC30" to get this deal.
Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81SQ0000US
  • Code "DNDEC30"
  • Expires 12/24/2019
