Blinq offers this like new open-box Lenovo Intel Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Convertible Laptop for $354.41 via code "DNDEC30". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's tied with our mention from Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $220 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $905 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of E5470 laptops. Some exclusions apply (including Clearance items). Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $181. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $81, and is the second lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
