Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
-
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $79 under last month's mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SS0005US
Walmart offers the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's $25 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $85.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges a buck more for Prime members as part of its Prime Day sale
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW0001US
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "FIVEMORE" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- electromechanical thermostat
- coated wire shelving
- flat back
- reversible door
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C8DF
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $289 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly.
Update: The price has increased to $126.41 before discount, $101.13 after. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- mesh water bottle pockets
- sound port for headphones
- front bungee system to stash additional items
- zip-down workstation area contains pen/pencil holders, key hook, and pockets for MP3 players, cell phones, calculators, or notebook cables
- Model: 41U5254
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 AMD A9 3.1GHz Laptop for $329.99. Coupon code "BFJULY10" cuts that to $296.99. With free shipping, that's $33 under yesterday's mention, $143 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core Processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register