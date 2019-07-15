New
Google Express · 10 mins ago
Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$220 $300
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46.

  • First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
  • AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
